Overdoses spike in Oneida County, County Executive explains why

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a health alert for this afternoon out of Oneida County after a recent spike in overdoses in Sylvan Beach and Vienna. They resulted in one death, and the county executive said it’s due to drugs such as cocaine being spiked with fentanyl.

There are some local reports of the combination of drugs having a purplish color. Official testing results are pending for some of the drugs involved in the recent overdoses.

Anyone in an emergency overdose situation should call 9-1-1 immediately. Those looking for treatment and recovery services can call 2-1-1 or contact ACR Health at 315-793-0661.

