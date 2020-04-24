Overnight camping prohibited in New York State, refunds available

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With warmer weather on the horizon, everyone is eager to get out of the house, especially people with planned camping trips.

In Empire State Development’s list of essential services, parks are listed as essential and should remain open, but only for use during the day.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said on their website that campgrounds are closed through May 14 and refunds will be available to anyone who made a reservation.

According to their website, the DEC is also no longer taking new reservations for the 2020 season, until further notice.

Below is the DEC’s full statement posted on their website:

Early Season Camping and Pavilion/Shelters: Due to the global health crisis, all campsites, cabins, cottages, and pavilions/shelters are CLOSED through May 14th. All visitors with reservations will be issued a full refund. We ask for your patience as refunds are processed. Campgrounds are open for passive recreation in daytime. Camping Reservations and Pavilion/Shelter Reservations: New York State has suspended all new camping, cabin and cottage and pavilion/shelter reservations for the 2020 season until further notice. We are assessing campground and pavilion status on a daily basis. If you’ve made a reservation for the season beginning May 15, and we determine your facility is safe to open, your reservation will be honored. However, visitors who wish to cancel an existing reservation may do so and receive a full refund. Thank you for your patience as we work to protect the safety of our visitors and staff. Statement on the DEC website

This guidance only pertains to New York State parks, but in Onondaga County they are following the same guidance.

Parks remain open for day use in Onondaga County, but overnight camping is prohibited. The county also says they are not accepting new camping reservations at this time. A county spokesperson says refunds are available for reservations that were previously made.

Below is the county’s full statement:

Please note: We are not accepting NEW camping reservation requests for the 2020 season until further notice. We are continually monitoring the situation regarding all of our current reservations for the year. Thank you for your patience as work to protect the safety of our visitors and staff. Onondaga County Statement

Some campgrounds in Onondaga County were scheduled to allow overnight weekend campers beginning on Friday, April 24, but that will no longer be the case.

If you are unsure about a camping reservation that you already made, you should contact the campground affiliated with the reservation directly.

