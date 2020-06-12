Overnight children’s summer camps prohibited in New York State for 2020

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After weeks of uncertainty surrounding overnight children’s summer camps, the New York State Department of Health made the decision on Friday to prohibit overnight children’s camps for the 2020 season, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Day camps in New York State have been cleared to open on June 29, but the department of health says overnight camps are, “a difficult setting to manage social distancing and face covering and infection control practices.”

New York State’s Department of Health fears that a single positive COVID-19 case in a camper or staff member could, “overwhelm camp health personnel that may not be able to handle a serious infectious outbreak of this nature.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, “While infection rates are declining, we need to proceed with caution and take every step possible to avoid undoing all the progress New Yorkers have made in bending the curve and reopening the state safely and responsibly.”

Like every decision the state has made to this point, the health department says the decision to prohibit overnight camps was based on data rather than emotion.

