SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced that exit 39 on the I-90 will be closed for several nights this week, from April 12 to April 14.

Specifically, the exit 39 Syracuse I-690 entrance and the exit ramps eastbound on the Thruway I-90 will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night. The exit will be closed each night at 7 p.m. and will reopen at 5 a.m. the next morning as long as the weather allows.

During the scheduled closures, eastbound traffic will not be able to exit the Thruway at exit 39, and traffic will not be able to enter the Thruway eastbound at exit 39. However, westbound ramps will not be affected.

During the closures, vehicles looking to enter the Thruway at exit 39 and travel east should follow the posted detour to exit 34A to Syracuse I-481. Vehicles looking to exit the Thruway at exit 39 should use exit 40 and follow the posted detour.

Variable Message Signs have been activated to alert motorists of the scheduled closures. Motorists interested in receiving up-to-date information on road closures and detours are encouraged to view the Travelers Map on the Thruway Authority’s website.