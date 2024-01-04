SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire crews were sent to a possible structure fire on the 100 block of Neutral Court around 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Firefighters from Station 2 arrived at 109 Neutral Court and saw a one-and-a-half-story home had large flames coming from the back.

Syracuse Fire says the home is known to be vacant and has “fallen into disrepair.”

Crews searched for possible people inside but no one was found.

“Hose teams located the fire on the first floor and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the flames, both inside and outside the home. A hole was cut in the roof of the building to help ventilate smoke and other products of combustion built up inside,” stated the Syracuse Fire Department.

The fire was declared to be out after 40 minutes.

There were no injuries reported, and the source of what started the fire has not been identified yet.

A total of 39 Fire Department personnel responded to this incident, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police and American Medical Response also responded to the scene.