Overnight fire damages home on North Midler Avenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were busy overnight, battling a house fire in Eastwood. 

The call came in around 11:45 p.m. Saturday from North Midler Avenue.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

