Overnight fire damages home on North Midler Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were busy overnight, battling a house fire in Eastwood.
The call came in around 11:45 p.m. Saturday from North Midler Avenue.
There is no word on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.
