Overnight fire destroys Cicero barn

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An overnight fire engulfed a barn in Cicero, according to the South Bay Fire Department.

The barn, on Whiting Road, housed chickens and farm equipment for William’s Farm Stand. According to William’s Farm Stand, a bystander reported the fire before it could spread to other buildings, but the animals and equipment inside were lost in the flames.







The South Bay Fire Department arrived around 3 a.m. on December 24 to find the building already collapsed. Due to the damage the building sustained, the South Bay Fire Department decided to let the building burn to avoid endangering firefighters, according to their Lieutenant. The flames were still burning around 6 a.m. No people were harmed.