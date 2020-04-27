Overnight highway closures scheduled for I-690 at NYS Fairgrounds through Thursday

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be overnight closures on I-690 at the NYS Fairgrounds starting Monday and ending Thursday.

The closures are being done to facilitate the installation of steel beams that will support the new eastbound exit ramp to I-690 from the Orange Lot at the fairgrounds.

Overnight closures started at 6 p.m. on Monday. Message boards are posted along I-690 east to direct traffic to State Fair Boulevard at Exit 6. Traffic will then return to I-690 east at Bridge Street.

All lanes are planned to be reopened by 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m., a full closure of I-690 eastbound at the fairgrounds is scheduled. This also includes the left lane on I-690 westbound. All lanes are planned to be reopened by 6 a.m.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be full closures of I-690 westbound at the fairgrounds, also beginning at 6 p.m. All lanes are scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution through these areas.