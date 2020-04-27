Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Overnight highway closures scheduled for I-690 at NYS Fairgrounds through Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Traffic alert_1526070219574.jpeg.jpg

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be overnight closures on I-690 at the NYS Fairgrounds starting Monday and ending Thursday.

The closures are being done to facilitate the installation of steel beams that will support the new eastbound exit ramp to I-690 from the Orange Lot at the fairgrounds.

Overnight closures started at 6 p.m. on Monday. Message boards are posted along I-690 east to direct traffic to State Fair Boulevard at Exit 6. Traffic will then return to I-690 east at Bridge Street.

All lanes are planned to be reopened by 6 a.m.

On Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m., a full closure of I-690 eastbound at the fairgrounds is scheduled. This also includes the left lane on I-690 westbound. All lanes are planned to be reopened by 6 a.m.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there will be full closures of I-690 westbound at the fairgrounds, also beginning at 6 p.m. All lanes are scheduled to be reopened by 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution through these areas.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected