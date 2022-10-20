CITY OF SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Sunday, November 6, the city of Syracuse will begin it’s overnight shift for the late fall and early winter months. This shift will entail a crew of those who will be on-call to plow the roads if there is snowfall, and pick up the leaves that fall on the city streets if need be.

Happening during both the daytime and overnight, the city provides leaf pick-up as a service to residents in the months of November and December.

“We can expect any kind of weather in Syracuse this time of year. We know our DPW must be prepared for early morning snowstorms, so this overnight staffing is essential,” said Mayor Walsh. “But when there’s no snow, it’s a smart use of resources to have these crews supplement our leaf collection efforts.”

The Mayor apologizes for any overnight disruptions. However, he advises that if residents bag up their leaves, it will reduce the amount of sound that happens when the crew comes to pick them up. But, to keep the leaves in the bags, and never loosely place them on the road. They should be placed between the sidewalk and the curb and should be separate from any other kinds of waste.

Keep in mind, leaves cannot block fire hydrants, poles, trees, vents or catch basins.

Leaf pick-up vehicles are equipped with audible beeps for safety, and some units can create scraping and banging noises when picking up loose leaves and branches.

“Putting leaves in bags allows our crews to pick them up quickly and quietly, without having to back vehicles up over and over to scrape up loose leaves,” said Mayor Walsh.

Residents can also use the city of Syracuse yard waste drop-off site located at 1200 Canal Street Extension. The site is on the access road to the DPW complex, accessible from South Midler Avenue between Interstate 690 and Erie Boulevard. Residents can drop off brush, branches, and leaves. Plastic bags are not permitted. It operates from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.