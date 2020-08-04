Overnight shooting on Syracuse’s Southside sends one to hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — City of Syracuse Police responded to a late-night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m. Police responded to reports of gunshots on Wente Terrace, off of Valley Drive near Saint Agnes Cemetery.

Onondaga County 911 Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update as we get more details.

