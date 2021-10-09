Overnight Syracuse violence leads to two stabbings and two shootings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to numerous calls of violence Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Around 11:08 p.m., police say on the 100 block of Steuben Street, they found two men stabbed. According to SPD, a 63-year-old was stabbed in the arm and a 24-year-old was stabbed in the stomach. Both victims were taken to Upstate University Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police believe the stabbings happened during a large gathering Friday night and the suspect is not known by police at this time.

Later, around 11:32 p.m., on the 100 block of Park Street, SPD say they found a 35-year-old woman shot in the stomach. She was taken to Upstate and is expected to survive. At the scene, police say they found several 5.56 caliber bullet casings. During their investigation, one man, Nathaniel Newton, 31, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, police say. He was released on an appearance ticket.

Meanwhile, as the clock spilled into Saturday morning, SPD arrived to the 300 block of Coolidge Avenue around 2:47 a.m. There they say they found a 22-year-old man with gunshot graze injury to his head.

After being taken to Upstate, the victim is expected to survive. Police say the victim believes the shooting happened while driving around I-690 near West Street.

All of these investigations are ongoing. If anyone has any information about these crimes, you are encouraged to call Syracuse Police at (315) 432-5222.