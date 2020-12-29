Overturned trash hauler and multiple jackknifed tractor-trailers caused delays on Thruway Tuesday morning

(WSYR-TV) — A bad accident on I-90 West near Weedsport caused traffic delays for nearly 2 hours. The crash happening just before 9:30 a.m. involving a trash hauler that overturned and multiple tractor-trailers.

The left lane of the Thruway in the area was closed. Crews opened up lanes to traffic at 11:15 a.m. and cleared the scene just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

