Overturned trash hauler and multiple jackknifed tractor-trailers caused delays on Thruway Tuesday morning

(WSYR-TV) — A bad accident on I-90 West near Weedsport caused traffic delays for nearly 2 hours. The crash happening just before 9:30 a.m. involving a trash hauler that overturned and multiple tractor-trailers.

Troop T – I-90 WB at mm 304.7, T/Brutus, Cayuga County, left lane remains blocked due to an overturned trash hauler & multiple jack knifed tractor trailers. Delays and poor visibility exist. If you must travel, use caution. pic.twitter.com/Hk8EfQyyDU — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) December 29, 2020

The left lane of the Thruway in the area was closed. Crews opened up lanes to traffic at 11:15 a.m. and cleared the scene just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.