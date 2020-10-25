Overwhelming response at the Helping Hounds bottle drive this weekend

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Helping Hounds hosts a bottle drive with their pumpkins and pooches every year. But with COVID-19, Helping Hounds held their bottle drive on its own this weekend, and people were not shy to lend a paw.

“The response has been fantastic,” Joe Gurka, a volunteer at Helping Hounds, said. “So, we’re collecting bottles for return and this is our second truck and we’re going on our third truck. It’s just been super outreach by the community and we’re very appreciative.”

Volunteers say the response they’ve gotten is two to three times what they expected. They hope to have more events like this moving forward.