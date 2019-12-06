Owasco highway superintendent charged with official misconduct

OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has arrested Robert A. Bruno, of Owasco, for Official Misconduct, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Bruno is accused of using Town of Owasco funds to purchase privately-owned construction equipment for his personal gain, all while employed as the town of Owasco Highway Superintendent.

Bruno was issued an appearance ticket to appear in Owasco Town Court on December 16, 2019, at 6 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9