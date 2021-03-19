Owasco Town Court Justice resigned while under investigation for harassment

OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Friday that Mark A. DiVietro, a Justice of the Owasco Town Court, resigned while under investigation by the commission for harassment of two women and for engaging in unauthorized ex parte communications with the defendant and others in an unrelated matter.

Judge DiVietro left office on March 15, 2021 and agreed to never seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future.

DiVietro was a Justice of the Owasco Town Court since 2011. His current term would have expired on December 31, 2022.

Commission Administrator Robert H. Temeckjian said, “There is no place in our courts for a judge who engages in threatening, harassing, and sexually demeaning behavior toward anyone. The allegations against Judge DiVietro were serious, and after the Commission investigated, he chose to resign from the bench permanently rather than face a formal removal proceeding.”

In the proceedings before the Commission, DiVietro represented himself.