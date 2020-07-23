Owner charged for petroleum spill at a Syracuse auto repair shop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owner of an auto repair shop in Syracuse was charged with depositing dangerous substances into public waters last week.

The State DEC was called last Friday to an auto repair shop in Syracuse, after someone was concerned that petroleum products may have been entering the stormwater drain.

When the environmental conservation officer arrived, he found 55-gallon drums leaking petroleum into nearby storm water drains.

The owner of the auto shop was instructed to clean up the mess, properly store the used oil and get rid of several waste tires that were also on site.

The owner was charged with depositing noxious, offensive, or poisonous substances into public waters via the storm drain.