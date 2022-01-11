Owner of car stolen in North Syracuse is happy to have her two dogs back

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Colleen Clemett is enjoying this quality time with her two dogs Abbie and May May. Over the weekend, she had a harrowing ordeal when she went to run a quick errand to get some supplies at Dog Daze in North Syracuse.

“I asked about one product, so Ruth took a couple of minutes to look up a product on the computer and then I left and my car was gone,” Clemett recalled.

Clemett said she was in the store maybe six minutes. In her car waiting for her were Abbie and May May. She said she did not leave it running, but her key fob was inside. Her main concern was the safety of her dogs.

“Especially Abbie, because she’s 13 and has had open heart surgery,” Clemett added, “And takes, between her five medications, she has seven times a day that she has to take medicine.”

For nearly 24 hours Clemett was worried what might have happened to the pair. She got a call early Sunday morning they had been located in their crate on the side of the road in Auburn.

“If they had sat out all night on the side of the road — she might have died.” Colleen Clemett, owner of two dogs in stolen car

This story has a happy ending. Clemett is grateful to the staff at Dog Daze and everyone who shared her story. She has one word to describe how she’s feeling now.

I love happy ending! Colleen Clemett’s car was stolen with her to dogs inside over the weekend. She has since been reunited with them and is happy to have them back unharmed! Her story is coming up on @NewsChannel9 #localsyr pic.twitter.com/R481M3A9ly — Iris St. Meran (@IrisOnTV) January 11, 2022

“Wonderful. Wonderful. I didn’t mind getting up every two hours to give her medicine at all.”

These pups don’t leave her side, so the feeling is certainly mutual.

The Village of North Syracuse Police say the vehicle was found in Auburn unoccupied Monday night. In a post on Facebook, they said will update the public on suspects once their investigation is complete.