Owner of gas station where canopy collapsed waiting on insurance company

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is some new information about the gas station canopy that collapsed just over two weeks ago in Cicero. 

The collapsed roof is still there and the two vehicles are still trapped underneath. Cicero planning officials say that’s because the owner is in the process of dealing with his insurance company. Once that goes through, the property will either be repaired or demolished. If nothing is done, the town can take steps to make it happen. 

No one was hurt and the collapse did not spark a fire at the pumps. Rust appears to be the cause. 

