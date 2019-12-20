Owner of gas station where canopy collapsed waiting on insurance company

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is some new information about the gas station canopy that collapsed just over two weeks ago in Cicero.
The collapsed roof is still there and the two vehicles are still trapped underneath. Cicero planning officials say that’s because the owner is in the process of dealing with his insurance company. Once that goes through, the property will either be repaired or demolished. If nothing is done, the town can take steps to make it happen.
No one was hurt and the collapse did not spark a fire at the pumps. Rust appears to be the cause.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Local motorcycle club revs up support for Salvation Army
- Port of Oswego aluminum business rebounds after months of hurt from tariffs
- Destiny USA owner claims, ‘There has been a substation at Destiny for over 20 years’
- Scam Watch: Looking for this season’s hot toy? Beware of scams
- WATCH: Another cold night but a warmer weekend in store
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App