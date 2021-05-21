Owners of Fleet Feet retire after 21 years

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After 21 years, the owners of Fleet Feet in Dewitt and Clay have decided to retire.

Ed and Ellen Griffin have been married for 34 years. When they started 21 years ago, Fleet Feet had one store, and only a few employees. “Now having multiple locations, dozens of employees and managing people and just managing a much larger business.” They expanded to two stores.

Over the last two decades, they’ve served the Syracuse community by making their busy lives more comfortable. Ellen said this was something the customers really appreciated. “When we received letters from customers, who say that they were going through a really traumatic time in their life and they happen to come here and be helped by someone who changed their life whether it be through a big weight loss journey or a cancer diagnosis.”

The Griffins say they’ve had their ups and downs. They talked about their worst time, three years ago, when their first full time employee Brendan died suddenly during a race. “He alone touched tens of thousands of people’s lives in the Syracuse community and the impact he had on our staff he was just incredibly beloved,” said Ellen.

They are remembering all the good times too. “You know our training programs are so popular and so many people have met, gotten married, and had families and that part is just still mind boggling.”

Ellen and Ed don’t have any plans for after retirement. They sold the business to a development company that’s owned by the Fleet Feet franchise.