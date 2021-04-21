Owners of troubled Syracuse apartment building ordered to make fixes, pay fine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steps to making living conditions better for tenants at the Skyline Apartments on James Street in Syracuse were taken Wednesday in court after the city took actions to hold the owners, Green National, accountable for code violations.

“The City will pursue every avenue it can to hold Green Skyline accountable for failing to provide safe and quality housing for tenants at the Skyline Apartments. This is not the first time we have won judgments against this company, and it won’t be the last if that is what it takes,” said Mayor Walsh. “Code Enforcement, Fire and Police are monitoring conditions in the complex, and we are continuing to ensure compliance with the Nuisance Abatement Notice and the Unfit declaration. We won’t stop until Green Skyline meets its obligations to residents and the City.”

A judge granted the City of Syracuse’s request that the owners of the Skyline Apartments repair 3 elevators in the building that are not operable.

Owners have 15 days to comply with the order as soon as the city serves the order to them.

State Supreme Court Judge James Murphy also fined Skyline’s owners $3,700 plus interest and costs for failing to make the repairs when they were initially notified of the issue by the city.

On Mar. 22, Mayor Walsh announced it would file a petition in State Supreme Court to seek a judgment against Green National to compel the company to correct the elevator code violation under the Syracuse Property Conservation Code. It filed the case on Mar. 25.

Skyline Apartments and its troubles have been brought to light recently by the death of 93-year-old Connie Tuori. Tuori was found in her apartment during a wellness check in March. 23-year-old Victoria Afet is now facing murder charges in the case. The trial is awaiting a grand jury.