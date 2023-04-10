DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After Pacific Health Club on Old Liverpool Road announced its closing, a local gym decided to step in and create a partnership with the gym.

Members of Pacific Health Club received emails on Monday morning that Elevate Fitness has created a new partnership with Pacific that will ensure a seamless transition for members once the club closes its doors on April 30.

Elevate Fitness is offering existing Pacific Health Club members access to both Elevate Fitness locations in DeWitt and Liverpool as of May 1, honoring the previous gym membership rates until the end of 2023.

“After talking with my friend Tom Muller of Elevate Fitness, we have decided to join forces. As of May 1, all Pacific Health Club memberships will be honored at Elevate Fitness’ two locations, DeWitt and Liverpool. You will no doubt see many of our trainers and other staff members there as well. April 30th will be Pacific Health Club’s final day,” said the owner of Pacific Health Club in a statement released on its Facebook page in early April.

This exciting partnership saves not only gym memberships but also Elevate Fitness is working to find positions for as many Pacific Health Club staff members as possible.

“We are excited to welcome Pacific Health Club members to Elevate Fitness,” said Tom Muller, owner of Elevate Fitness Clubs. “We know this transition may be difficult for some Pacific Health Club members, but we are committed to making it as smooth as possible. We will do everything we can to ensure that Pacific Health Club members feel at home at Elevate Fitness.”

This is the second acquisition of its kind for Elevate, who previously acquired Athletic Apex Club’s memberships in early 2020.

“We understand that this is a challenging time for Pacific Health Club members, and we want to assure them that they will receive the same high-quality service and amenities that they have come to expect at Elevate Fitness,” said Muller.

According to Elevate Fitness, Pacific Health Club recognized that Elevate was best suited to continue meeting the needs of its members based on its strong presence in the community for the past 30 years. Elevate Fitness Clubs offer a wide range of amenities including state-of-the-art equipment, group fitness classes, and personal training.