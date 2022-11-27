MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s about that time to head to your local tree farm to chop down your Christmas tree, but don’t be surprised if it costs you more this year than you are used to.

The average price of a Christmas tree this year is up as much as 15% at some farms across the country.

Jimmy Page, Co-Owner of Page’s Christmas Tree Farm, said they are doing the opposite and doing what they can to keep prices consistent.

“We are absorbing some of the increasing costs with fertilizer, gas, and those natures,” he said, “But, yeah, we’ve really tried to keep things affordable for our customers.”

He added that it hasn’t been easy, but they believe it is important, especially around the holidays.

“We are all under a lot of stress with increased gas prices and food at the store,” Page said, “And the holidays are a great time for all of us to come together. And so we would like to do our part to keep things consistent.”