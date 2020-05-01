Paige’s Butterfly Run becomes a virtual event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another staple of the summer season in Downtown Syracuse has fallen victim to COVID-19.

Paige’s Butterfly Run, a 5K race to raise money for pediatric cancer, has been turned into a virtual event.

The event, which is held in June on the same weekend as the Taste of Syracuse, was started in 1997 in memory of Paige Arnold, who lost her battle with Leukemia in 1994.

Organizers of the Taste of Syracuse have already cancelled this year’s event.

The 5K run and walk usually draws about 2,000 participants.

In a video posted to Facebook, Chris Arnold said the Butterfly Run would now be held in August as a virtual event, along with a newer companion event, Pedaling 4 Paige. Details on those will be announced in the coming weeks.

Everyone currently registered for the Butterfly Run or Pedaling 4 Paige will be automatically transferred to the virtual events. New registrations will be accepted starting June 1.

If you need a refund of your registration, you can email them at info@pbrun.org.

