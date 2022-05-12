SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paige’s Butterfly run has been a critical part of Central New York’s efforts to fight cancer and blood disorders in children.

The event is set to return to downtown Syracuse Saturday, June 4, 2022, in conjunction with the Taste of Syracuse. Funds will be donated to the Upstate Foundation to support a range of services for children receiving care at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Some of the money raised will provide Child Life Specialists on the inpatient and outpatient floors of the Dr. William J. Waters Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders with the resources for educational and teaching materials for families. It also fills shelves at the Center’s infusion playroom with games and toys for the kids.

“They can pick up a board game and play with another kid. We can grab the slime cart, which comes out every day, and the kids can make slime together and it really helps make this experience more than just medicine,” says Child Life Specialist Maggie Zick.