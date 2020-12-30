Paige’s Butterfly Run gives more than $100,000 in gift to Golisano Children’s Hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the pandemic, officials from Paige’s Butterfly Run were able to present their annual holiday gift to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning.

Although, fundraising efforts were different this year, the charity was able to raise more than $100,000 to benefit pediatric cancer care, research, treatments, and family support.

“We were very much surprised to raise this much money in a year like this, when people could not get together the way they want together. And again, being an event-based organization, we count on people getting together. But people understood the need was still there, whether there was COVID or not,” said Chris Arnold, President on Paige’s Butterfly Run.

Since 1997, Paige’s Butterfly Run has raised more than $3.7 million dollars for pediatric cancer. The organization was formed in honor of Paige Arnold, a Baldwinsville elementary school student who battled with leukemia at the age of 6 and died from complications of the disease in 1994.