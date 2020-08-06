Paige’s Butterfly Run goes virtual

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been 26 years since little Paige Yeomans Arnold died from leukemia. She was in grade school in Baldwinsville. And since 1997, every year, there’s been a run in her memory raising money to fight pediatric cancer. Pandemic or not, Paige’s Butterfly Run rolls on this year, but like everything else in 2020, it’s gone virtual.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fire damages barn at Beak and Skiff apple orchard
- News on the Go: 8/6/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 8/6/20
- Champions: 8/6/20
- The List: 8/6/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App