Paige’s Butterfly Run goes virtual

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been 26 years since little Paige Yeomans Arnold died from leukemia. She was in grade school in Baldwinsville. And since 1997, every year, there’s been a run in her memory raising money to fight pediatric cancer. Pandemic or not, Paige’s Butterfly Run rolls on this year, but like everything else in 2020, it’s gone virtual. 

