Paige’s Butterfly Run Going Virtual in 2020

For over 20 years Paige’s Butterfly Run has been fighting to raise money for pediatric cancer but due to COVID-19 the annual 5K event is going virtual this year.

Paige’s Butterfly Run was started in 1997 in memory of Paige Arnold, who lost her battle with Leukemia in 1994. Normally held during the first weekend in June along with The Taste of Syracuse, the event brings over 2,000 runners across CNY to support the cause.   

The virtual event will be taking place Saturday, August 15 through Thursday, August 20.  For more information and to sign up click here.  

