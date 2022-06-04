SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Saturday, Paige’s Butterfly Run made a successful return to Downtown Syracuse after a pandemic pause.

It’s been a critical part of Central New York’s efforts to fight pediatric cancer and blood disorders in children.

The annual race started in honor of Paige Arnold who lost her battle with leukemia in 1994.

All funds raised will stay in Central New York and go to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital for pediatric cancer research and patient programs.

Chris Arnold, Paige’s father and founder of Paige’s Butterfly Run, offered a word of encouragement for children and families currently in a similar situation to he and his daughter’s.

“It’s a very difficult trip for a child and their family to go through a pediatric cancer diagnosis. We experienced it and we did not have the outcome that we wanted. We want to help those patients and their families that are going through what we went through have a better outcome, obviously, and to support them in this unwanted journey.” CHRIS ARNOLD, PAIGE’S FATHER, FOUNDER/PRESIDENT OF PAIGE’S BUTTERFLY RUN, INC.

If you couldn’t make it Saturday, Paige’s Butterfly Run is offering a virtual option for the community this year. Sign up here and run when it’s convenient for you!

Paige’s Butterfly Run is fundraising throughout June. If you’d like to make a donation, click here.