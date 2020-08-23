Paige’s Butterfly Run raises more than $100,000 for pediatric cancer research, despite going virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pandemic or not, Paige’s Butterfly Run rolled on this year, but like everything else in 2020, it went virtual, wrapping up on Saturday.

Paige’s Butterfly Run started in 1997 in memory of Paige Arnold. Funds from the event go to pediatric cancer research and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Race Director and Paige’s father Chris Arnold said, “Because COVID is here doesn’t mean that cancer has gone away. The mission remains, we still want to help our pediatric patients and families here in Upstate New York.”

With this year’s event being online, 12 different states with more than 500 participants raised more than $100,000.