SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Pandemic or not, Paige’s Butterfly Run rolled on this year, but like everything else in 2020, it went virtual, wrapping up on Saturday.
Paige’s Butterfly Run started in 1997 in memory of Paige Arnold. Funds from the event go to pediatric cancer research and patient programs at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Race Director and Paige’s father Chris Arnold said, “Because COVID is here doesn’t mean that cancer has gone away. The mission remains, we still want to help our pediatric patients and families here in Upstate New York.”
With this year’s event being online, 12 different states with more than 500 participants raised more than $100,000.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Bills training camp injury report: August 23rd
- Most Syracuse teachers not ready to get back in the classroom
- Paige’s Butterfly Run raises more than $100,000 for pediatric cancer research, despite going virtual
- Syracuse Police Department working with SU Public Safety to control large gatherings at the University
- Meet Brownie, a playful pit bull terrier mix in need of a furever home: Petsavers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App