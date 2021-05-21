Paige’s Butterfly Run returning to its roots for the 25th edition

Paige’s Butterfly Run is celebrating a very special milestone and returning to the location where it all began.

Twenty-five years ago, Chris Arnold set out on a mission along with staff and students at Palmer Elementary to honor his daughter Paige, who passed away after battling leukemia. Through the years, many have supported the cause, on a mission to fight against pediatric cancer and this year many will have the opportunity to do it again.

This year’s ‘hybrid’ event will be part in-person and part virtual, Arnold says. The in-person event is limited to 250 walker and runner participants and requires a minimum fundraising goal of $250. For those who wish to participate virtually, they can do so from August 5th through the 12th. Arnold says it’s ‘your place at your pace.’

Paige’s Butterfly Run Live Event is happening Saturday, August 7th at Palmer Elementary in Baldwinsville. To learn more and to register visit PBRun.org.