SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paige’s Butterfly Run will celebrate their 26th event in downtown Syracuse on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The event is held in conjunction with the Taste of Syracuse and raises money for local pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Paige’s Butterfly Run will include a USA Track and Field certified 5K, a 5K Centipede team run, a 3K fitness run/walk, and a “caterpillar crawl” for children under 5.

The 5K Centipede team run is an event where 5 runners must be tethered together, with the lead segment encouraged to don a deely bopper and the rearmost wearing a stinger. Team costumes are also encouraged, and the team with the best costume will receive a special prize.

Sign up for the run

You can sign up or form a team for $35 here. You will receive a t-shirt if you sign up for the in-person event by May 1.

In addition to the event on June 4, there will also be a virtual event for those unable to come in person.

This year’s event will benefit the Dr. William J. Waters Center for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. You can also donate directly to the event here.