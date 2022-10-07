When looking for pajamas that help you stay cool, you should avoid synthetic fibers like polyester because they trap heat.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year, six Central New York schools are competing for “coziest” supporter for Paige’s Pajamarama.

Paige’s Pajamarama, in support of pediatric cancer, began back in 2019 when Cicero-North Syracuse High School students challenged Liverpool High School students to raise money for the cause by creating a video, which ended up going viral.

That year, C-NS High School was deemed “Pajamarama Headquarters.”

Since then, West Genesee CSD, Fayetteville-Manlius CSD, East Syracuse Minoa CSD and Baldwinsville have joined in on the fundraising.

Pajamarama takes place on Friday, October 7 at all schools.

If you’d like to donate online, click HERE.