(WSYR-TV) — With all this caring that is happening today, Equitable is joined one paintbrush at a time at the Huntington Center to ensure that these walls look good as new.

Co-host Iris and Steve join Bill Patrick, an Equitable employee, and a United Way Board Member, to speak about their volunteer work at the family services center. Patrick is here to lead his crew while other members of Equitable are distributed throughout the community to make a difference.

Equitable’s leadership encourages their employees to step away from their desk for a few hours to interact with causes that they care the most about and be forced for good in their community.

The financial service company is focused on vibrant and healthy communities that aligns with United Way’s of thinking!

For more information, check out HuntingtonFamilyCenter.org.