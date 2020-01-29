Pair arrested on burglary charges in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pair of Groton residents are facing burglary charges after police caught them in a business after hours.
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office was called to a business on Salem Drive in the Town of Ithaca after a nearby resident claimed to hear people inside the building after hours. When they arrived, a running Jeep Wrangler was parked in the driveway.
Sheriff’s Deputies were able to take Daniel Samson, 36, and Tressa Mikula, 36, both from Groton, into custody.
During their investigation, Deputies found the pair to be in possession of power tools and they allegedly used a hatchet and pry bar to get inside the business.
Deputies also believe Damson and Mikula were driving a stolen vehicle from Cayuga County.
The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the pair may be involved in other burglaries across the county.
Samson was taken to Tompkins County Jail without bail, and Mikula was released on her own recognizance.
