WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A pair of Watertown firefighters were injured while operating a piece of equipment on Thursday, December 21.

In a press release, the department said one of the firefighters was flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse. The other firefighter was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown by Guilfoyle Ambulance.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Thursday on Newell Street in the City of Watertown.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The department will release more information when it becomes available.