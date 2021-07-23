Palladino Farms ramping up for Empire Farm Days this August

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Come August Palladino Farms will host Empire Farm Days for the first time since 1987.

25,000 visitors are expected to visit the Southern Onondaga County location August 3-5 during its 175th anniversary of the farm.

“This will be a week-long celebration of agriculture and rural life” says owner Dan Palladino. Central New York is home to the most diverse agricultural production in the State from fruit to dairy to eggs to beer to vegetables and maple and all will be on display at the Empire Farm Days. “We will be showcasing and celebrating all of agriculture and you will have a lot of fun being a part of it even if you aren’t in the industry”

There are many new and exciting changes to this year’s Empire Farm Days:

Skid Steer Rodeo competition on Wednesday the 4th in the show grounds (open to all 18 plus who have some experience) Including a special celebrity edition featuring local radio & news personalities and local leaders.

Truck & Tractor Pull “Smoken the Hills” to be held on Monday August 2nd and Tuesday August 3rd at 7399 US Route 20 in the Village of Pompey. Watch some of the best competitors from across the northeast battle it out to be King of the Hill, including multi-engine modifieds, diesel & methanol super stocks and turbo charged pick-up trucks.

Huge equipment & consignment auction being put on by Alex Lyon & Son across the street from the Farm Show on Wednesday August 4th & Thursday August 5th.

Craft Beer Garden in the show featuring an all NYS lager with sales to benefit the New York State Brewers Association. Visit with the Executive Director Paul Leone and leaders from across the industry at the Beer Garden.

Heritage Hill Brewhouse has brewed a special “Farm Days Raised” lite lager. Portion of sales will benefit the New York State Brewers Association who will be on hand promoting the farm brewery industry along with other breweries, hop growers and craft beverage providers.

Show hours are 9am to 4pm daily and while admission is free there is a $10 per car parking charge.

Empire Farm Days will be held on August 3rd, 4th & 5th at Palladino Farms & Heritage Hill Brewhouse 3149 Sweet Road in Pompey.

For more details on the Empire Farm Days visit www.empirefarmdays.leetradeshows.com

For more details on Smoken The Hills truck & tractor pull visit www.smokenthehills.com

For more details on Alex Lyon & Auction www.lyonauction.com