Palmyra house severely damaged after Spectrum truck crashes into it, driver hospitalized

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was injured and a house suffered major damage after a Spectrum truck crashed into it in Palmyra Monday afternoon.

There is major damage to the house near the corner of Stafford and Main in the Village of Palymra. Officials say the truck crashed into the front of it around 12

Large truck into home on W. Main St here in village of Palmyra. More this evening on @News_8 @JackWatsonTV pic.twitter.com/dhUxK3ShAb — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) May 17, 2021

Palmyra police say the driver of the truck was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Red Cross tweeted they helped and provided assistance to one person and two pets. Officials say another cat is still stuck in the home.

Homeowner Karen Lattanzio has been living in the home for eight years. She said she first found out about the crash from a neighbor just before 1 p.m.

“I feel like I have a lot of love and support behind me, and if I just take it one day at a time, I’ll have a new home soon and all of this will be behind me,” Lattanzio said.