Pandemic changing school calendars: planned days off replaced with days of learning

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announcing school learning will continue in a virtual fashion this summer.

On Friday, May 1, the governor had announced distance learning would continue for the remainder of the regular academic year.

The pandemic has not just changed the way students learn and the way teachers teach but is also impacting school calendars.

“We had on our calendar May 22 was actually a vacation day, it’s this Friday, and we then had to make that an in session day which means distance learning,” Central Square Superintendent Tom Colabufo tells NewsChannel 9.

Parents and guardians are advised to check their school calendars because what was originally scheduled days off are often times turned into in-session days of learning.

The governor’s Executive Order waiving the usual 180 school year came with the caveats that district exhaust all emergency days, also known as snow days. Districts also have to use all vacation days.

Colabufo explains, “I have a fiduciary responsibility to the community and that one day would be at the cost of $235,000 of State Aid that we would be accountable for and I look at money as programming and staffing and I would never want to make a decision that’s going to hurt our students and our programs and our staff.”

He says it’s not just a fiscal concern but also one about the continuity of learning. Colabufo says it’s important for students to keep up with assignments from an education standpoint.

“We have a very realistic approach to this. Our teachers and the instruction, the foundational instruction they give, whether that’s in a 20 or 30-minute Zoom video that the student can then go watch and rewatch and parents can watch it to then be able to help their children because that’s what my wife is doing with my second grader and kindergartener, but we also understand that there’s a time to shut the Chromebook and connect as a family and go in your backyard breath in the fresh air,” Colabufo says.

He also tells NewsChannel 9 that on Friday all schools in Oswego County will announce when their last day of school will be for this academic year.

It will vary from district to district based on their individual calendars.

You can check your district’s website or many, if not all, will likely send out an email blast with the details.

