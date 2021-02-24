Pandemic contributing to overdose spike in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Health Department and ACR Health in Syracuse are reporting an overdose spike that happened over the weekend.

According to the director of drug user health at ACR Health, the pandemic is contributing to the increased numbers of overdoses. She says due to COVID-19 restrictions, are limited on some of the resources they need. “We’ve had to modify, and a lot of hours have changed within the resources,” said Alessandra Miller. She says they’re also facing funding shortages and funding cuts.

The county’s website says in 2019, 127 residents died from overdoses. In 2020, 121 deaths have been reported and that’s not including fourth quarter numbers. At the height of the opioid epidemic in 2016, there were 142 deaths.

The organization strongly encourages anyone to go through Narcan training.