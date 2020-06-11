Pandemic, protests and violence: Syracuse school provides online counseling for students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Institute of Technology Central at Syracuse Central school has been providing mental health services for its students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the need for counseling is more prevalent than ever.

For many students at ITC, being able to go to school each day serves as a safe haven.

The doors to the school have been closed since early March due to the pandemic, but counselors and staff wanted students to know they’re still there for them, especially in such times of challenge.

“Our souls are broken. Our minds are broken. We are mentally broken right now and it’s okay to get help for that,” said Melissa Mendez, one of ITC’s school social workers.

Before the school doors closed, Mendez and her colleagues posted this flyer in an effort to encourage students to take part in group Zoom counseling while out of the classrooms.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, students have taken part in both public and private online counseling sessions.

“We’re on Zoom all the time, why don’t we just offer this? They’re going to take it or they’re not. The least we can do is offer it,” said Mendez.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only challenge students are facing. Nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that have hit our own city’s streets and a recent increase in violence that’s impacting their own neighborhoods.

We, unfortunately, lost another young ITC alumni last week. On top of all of the stress of COVID, on top of all of protests, we just knew it was taking an extra toll on our kids, and we wanted to be able to support them without being with them. Melissa Mendez, ITC School Social Worker

Students and staff are working together to end the stigma associated with mental health and getting that support when they need it.

“We want them to do better, be better and they are. They’re showing up for all of this,” Mendez explained.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.