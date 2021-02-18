Pandemic, winter not stopping Hire Ground from giving people a hand up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite the pandemic, Hire Ground continues to find day work for people who would otherwise be panhandling on City of Syracuse streets.

One of the latest jobs for the program was helping Onondaga County workers take down and put away Lights on the Lake displays.

“It does resonate with them. It gives them a sense of purpose and connection to the community,” says Hire Ground founder and In My Father’s Kitchen Executive Director John Tumino.

Hire Ground was also there to help put up the Lights on the Lake display in the fall.

Tumino tells NewsChannel 9, “I think what happens when we do any kind, like we work at the Fairgrounds and did the picnic tables or with the Lights on the Lake they always will comment to say that they were a part of the assembly or disassembly of that event.”

Hire Ground was founded by Tumino about two years ago as a way to get panhandlers off the streets and into daily work, not only offering them some income but dignity in doing it this way.

He says the program is a hand up, not a hand out. It is financially backed by Onondaga County.

Hire Ground began with a rotation of nine people per day on a van that would pick them up at various spots around Syracuse every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and take them to a job for that day.

The pandemic put that on hold in the spring like almost everything else.

When it resumed in the summer, the county reduced the van to just six people so they could be separated on the work van. It eventually picked back up to nine but the holiday spike made Tumino decide to drop back to six people per van.

He says one of the biggest challenges this winter is not being able to do their normal indoor work for safety reasons because of the pandemic.

“So for us, it’s been really being creative to try to find outside stuff to do. So, we’re shoveling out fire hydrants, were going through neighborhoods just cleaning out sidewalks, that we see someone’s sidewalk overdone with snow, we’re gonna hit it and shovel it,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Hire Ground continues to also work on connecting people to critical health and human services, but even that is tougher during the pandemic.

“The challenge has been working with individuals trying to get them connected to service providers who aren’t doing face to face interviews and contact for housing and things of that nature. Everything has to be done this way remotely and these folks don’t have this kind of equipment so we try to help them navigate that system as well,” Tumino says.

He says his team is also discussing ways they can help people who come out for Hire Ground work to get vaccinated once that opportunity presents itself.