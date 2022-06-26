(WWTI) — Panera’s at Home Southwest Corn Chowder which was sold in 12 states across the nation, including New York, has been recalled.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, 2,569 cases of the 16-ounce chowder were recalled due to an undeclared wheat allergen. The item was only sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of select retail grocery stores but was not sold at any Panera bakery cafe.

The recall was made by Blount Fine Foods out of concern for those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product. However, no consumer complaints of illnesses have been reported in connection to the product.

The recall is limited to 1 SKU of 16-ounce Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder cups produced with lot number 042122-2K and “Use By” date of 6/30/22. The specific information regarding the recalled product is listed in the table below.

PC Code Item “Use By” Date Lot Number 077958690812 Panera Southwest Corn Chowder, 16oz 6/30/2022 042122-2K

The product was distributed in California, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. Consumers who purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase or visit www.blountfinefoods.com/recallExternal Link Disclaimer to be reimbursed.

The recall is limited only to 16 ounce Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder. No other Panera Bread, Panera at Home, or Blount products were affected by the voluntary recall. More information can be found on the FDA website.