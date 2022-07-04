(WSYR-TV)– Many festivities are happening around Central New York today, which are causing some road closures.

A list of when and where some festivities are happening is provided below:

Auburn– The Auburn Fire Department will be hosting a chicken BBQ from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, then proceed down Second Ave. to Owasco Rd. They will then continue down this road past the Fire Department.

Hamilton– Festivities begin at 9:45 a.m. with a kid’s magic show along with live entertainment. A parade will follow after at 10 a.m. and will start at Wings Way and will continue throughout the village.