Parents and students overcoming coronavirus learning curve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced parents and children around the country to find a new rhythm of learning and parenting.

While some schools are sending children home with technology and schoolwork plans, that’s leaving some parents at a loss.

“You feel like you’re not doing a good job as a parent,” said Lisa Berardi, parent and medical field employee.

Although Berardi isn’t a clinical employee, she knows firsthand how challenging the balance of working and parenting is in such a stressful time.

“I’m not home all day to help my child, but my neighbor is home all day. So, you feel as a parent, a little inadequate. You feel you’re short-changing your own child cause you don’t have the ability to be home,” Berardi said.

“All of us are very grateful for our first responders and our medical professionals our healthcare workers because they are on the front lines of this,” said Dr. Donna DeSiato, East Syracuse Minoa superintendent.

Berardi has a 15-year-old daughter and a son who’s in college. Even though she can depend on her kids to get their work done from home, she understands that some of her colleagues’ children can’t do the same.

“For some students, they can be home all day and they can take care of their work but for a lot of students, that’s not the case,” Berardi explained.

“Our children, our students are very used to being in proximity to their teachers, their principals, their educational support network…so when they’re not, it can create increased anxiety,” DeSiato said.

Although there isn’t a “how-to” on how to navigate the challenges that come with the coronavirus, Dr. DeSiato encourages all families and parents that need additional support to call their school district and use the resources at hand.

“If there is a need, please let us know. Let the school communities and the county know. We’re working around the clock to make sure that we can provide as many services and support systems as possible so that we can be there for our healthcare community and first responders,” DeSiato said.

For more guidance regarding schools and child care from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

