Parents beware of ‘cannabis candy’ and the potential dangers of these harmless-looking snacks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new trend for parents to be concerned about: cannabis candy. It’s showing up in our schools and in the hands of children and teens. These harmless-looking snacks actually pose a real danger.

Don’t let the packaging on these items fool you. Cannabis candy can be super potent with THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

School resource officers have been picking these out of the hands of kids walking through the halls of high schools and middle schools. The candy was almost shared out on a bus by an elementary school student too.

“Our SROs, school resource officers, are out there and are being very vigilant in their noticing of things and approaching and discovering these items on the kids. And so we’re working on getting them off them as fast as we can.” Sgt. Jon Seeber, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Which is easier for trained eyes. But for a child, the TCH-infused sweets, look like just another treat.

“Kids are definitely not going to know the difference. It’s very hard unless the kids know what THC, what it stand for, they’re not going to know what it means,” says parent Miranda Deering.

And a child who eats them could suffer severe effects.

“Sedation, an unsteady gate, and they can appear intoxicated. They can be lethargic. Some kids, paradoxically will appear very agitated and we’ve had a few cases where kids are not breathing adequately,” says Doctor Michael Hodgman from Upstate NY Poison Center.

Marijuana edibles do have clear warnings, but the packaging is almost identical to popular candy brands and not childproof.

With marijuana products becoming more prevalent, this is only an issue that really deserves attention and we really need to get the word out. Dr. hodgman

Especially to parents, so they can better protect their kids.

Cannabis candies are not hard to find or buy. Experts urge parents to talk to teens about these edibles and keep them, not just out of reach, but locked up.