(WSYR-TV) — Stefan Mychajliw has four children including a two month old, Victoria Anna. Finding more formula for her has put them in a position no family wants to be in.

“It’s serious,” Mychajliw explained. “As a parent it’s very concerning that fact when we go to a store we don’t have the formula we need to feed our child.”

Mychajliw said baby Victoria Anna needs a special formula because she was very low on sugar at birth. He and his wife stocked up before the shortage, but only have a two week supply left.

“But believe me, if we’re close to running out, and I find a store in a different state in the country, I’m getting in a car and getting that formula for our child.” Stefan Mychajliw

“We really are just not equipped to give anyone formula right now,” said Michaela Hugo, the Founder and Director of the CNY Diaper Bank. “We have a small amount that’s going out to one of our partners this week, but that’s all we have.”

She encourages parents to call their pediatrician. As for Stefan, he’s found support in Facebook parent groups. And he says he’s not going to stop looking for formula.

“As a parent, I’ll go to any length to make sure that our baby is nourished and fed,” Mychajliw said.

If you have formula you don’t need and can donate, the CNY Diaper Bank has a bin you can drop of donations.