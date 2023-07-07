CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Next week, you’ll have a important opportunity to learn about helping loved ones fight the ongoing opioid epidemic in Central New York. Road2RecoveryCNY will be hosting a Community Connections Night on July 13.

Free Narcan training and a take-home rescue kit will be available for all who attend.

In Onondaga County, there have been nearly 12 hundred overdoses reported this year alone — 46 happening during July 1-7.

Colleen Buxton, Community Outreach Director with Road2RecoveryCNY said everyone should be Narcan training.

Buxton has worked with the program for five years and she’s seen how drug misuse can impact an individual and their loved ones too.

“These women, that have really been through hell trying to find treatment for their kids. I have two young kids… I can’t help but be concerned for the next generation and I think we need more prevention,” Buxton said.

The goal of the community connections night will be to provide anyone the tools they need to prevent another person from overdosing.

“I don’t think kids necessarily know what they’re getting, they think it’s going to be something harmless and it’s not… just having it at home in your medicine cabnet can really save lives.” Buxton said.

Road2RecoveryCNY’s Community Connections Night will be held at the Village of Minoa offices, 240 N. Main St. in Minoa, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM on Thursday, July 13.

For more information, visit Road2RecoveryCNY’s website, email r2rcnycb@gmail.com, or call or text 315-450-8720.

Road2RecoveryCNY is a 100 percent volunteer, 100 percent donation-based local nonprofit dedicated to supporting young adults addicted to opiates in CNY who do not have the money or insurance for long-term treatment.

Currently, it costs about $23,000 to fund long-term treatment for just one recipient. The organization helps fund long-term treatment based on a physical, emotional, and spiritual solution, leading to a lifetime path of recovery and freedom from addiction.

Long-term treatment includes 90 days of inpatient treatment, followed by 90 days of sober living and coaching. So far, they have helped 32 people.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit their website or their Facebook page.