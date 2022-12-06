SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– After ten years of being a stay-at-home mom, Cortland neighbor Taylor Butler decided to return to work but when her three-year-old son contracted RSV she had to call out sick on her second day on the job.

“I was out for a week and a half, he got RSV and then I ended up with bronchitis and laryngitis so then I was out for the following week,” Butler said.

A few days later Butler was getting a call from school that her two older kids were sick and needed to go home, forcing her to call out yet again.

Butler and her son ended up getting sick once again meaning she was out of work.

So finally I was out with the flu last week and it ended up being my last week cause I could feel if I didn’t quit I was going to get fired for being out with all the sickness. Taylor Butler, Cortland mother

Unfortunately, Butler said because her husband makes more money than she does she’s the one that has to call out sick when the kids need to leave school. Plus, being on a fixed income means they can’t afford daycare or afterschool programs.

RSV also found its way to Fairmount neighbor Breonna Falso’s six-month-old son who ended up in the hospital for nine days.

“It was really hard like if I didn’t have my mom I don’t know what I would have done, she really helped with the twins at home,” Falso said.

Luckily for Falso, her place of employment was understanding when she was out sick to be with her son in the hospital.

They’re trying to help me financially right now and they were great with it. Breonna Falso, Fairmount mother

A job she feels fortunate to have as her son gets better by the day. As for Butler, she’s starting a new job in a few weeks and hopes to keep it while keeping the illnesses away.