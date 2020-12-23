Parents in Romulus now facing charges after child drowned in October

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The parents of a three-year-old child, who drowned earlier this year, now face charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded on October 23 to a call for an unresponsive child at a barn on Ernsberger Road in Romulus. Deputies, firefighters and paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, but the boy died at Geneva Hospital.

Sheriff’s investigators and Seneca County Child Protective Services investigated the incident, and discovered the child had been left alone in the barn and had accidentally drowned in a container of liquid. The sheriff’s department did not provide any further details.

Samuel K. Stoltzfus, 27, and Fannie H. Stoltzfus, 26, both from Romulus, were arrested last week on the endangering charge.

Investigators say once they discovered the child, both acted appropriately and contacted emergency services.

Both are due to appear in Varick Town Court at a later date.

