OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — “He was like a gem in the classroom.” That’s how 17-year-old Jordan Brooks’ special education teacher, Timothy Thelan, described him.

Jordan Brooks had cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder that limited his movement, and died in May 2021. He weighed only 55 lbs. when he died and witness statements say that his condition rapidly deteriorated after his high school went remote in the pandemic.

In March 2022, his parents, Lisa and Anthony Waldron, were arrested for his death. They both made bail.

On Friday morning, they were indicted in Oswego County Court and a grand jury charged the couple with murder, manslaughter, assault, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.